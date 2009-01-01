Home | News | General | Meet 22-year-old Kifayah Muhammad Sani who is reportedly the first female fighter pilot

Gone are the days when some professions were considered unladylike seeing as some women are now achieving great feats like their male counterparts.

A number of women have proven themselves to be professionals in their fields and this has earned them the admiration of many.

Legit.ng recently gathered the report of a young Air Force officer, Kifayah Muhammad Sani who has risen above the ranks to become a Flight Lieutenant.

According to Reddit, Kifayah is one of the youngest Nigerian Air Force pilots as well as the first female fighter pilot.

Flight Lieutenant Kifayah Muhammad Sani Photo from Reddit

Source: UGC

This is wonderful news. Congrats to her.

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that NAF recently deployed 27 Air Vice Marshalls and 45 senior officers.

A press statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, noted that the move became necessary to reorganise and ensure senior officers hold appropriate appointments for operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The statement affirmed that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar authorised the appointments.

The breakdown shows that a total of 72 senior officers comprising 27 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs), 30 Air Commodores (Air Cdres), 8 Group Captains (Gp Capts), 4 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) and 3 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) were affected by the exercise.

