BREAKING NEWS: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha declared Imo state governor-elect
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state.

Ihedioha polled 273,404 votes to defeat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance, AA, who polled 190,364 votes, while Senator Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA polled 114,676 votes to emerge third and Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, coming fourth, with 96,458 votes.

Ihedioha was declared winner by INEC’s Returning Officer for the election, Professor Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta at 11:57 pm on Monday night.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

