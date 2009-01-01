Home | News | General | APC 13, PDP 9 — full list of the 22 governors-elect declared by INEC
APC 13, PDP 9 — full list of the 22 governors-elect declared by INEC



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in 22 of the 29 states where the governorship election held on March 9.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 states ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has nine.
The exercise has been declared inconclusive in five states while the results of two were undeclared as of the time this report was filed.
Below is a table the winners declared so far declared by INEC:

Governor-elect
Okezie Ikpeazu
Emmanuel Udom
Babagana Zulum
CROSS-RIVER
Ifeanyi Okowa
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
David Umahi
Inuwa Yahaya
Emeka Ihedioha
Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El-Rufai
Aminu Masari
Abubakar Bagudu
Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq
Babatunde Sanwo-olu
Abdullahi Sule
Abubakar Bello
Dapo Abiodun
Seyi Makinde
Darius Ishaku
Mai Mala Buni
Muktar Idris

