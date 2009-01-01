APC 13, PDP 9 — full list of the 22 governors-elect declared by INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in 22 of the 29 states where the governorship election held on March 9.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 states ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has nine.

The exercise has been declared inconclusive in five states while the results of two were undeclared as of the time this report was filed.

Below is a table the winners declared so far declared by INEC:

Governor-elect Okezie Ikpeazu Emmanuel Udom Babagana Zulum CROSS-RIVER Ifeanyi Okowa Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi David Umahi Inuwa Yahaya Emeka Ihedioha Badaru Abubakar Nasir El-Rufai Aminu Masari Abubakar Bagudu Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq Babatunde Sanwo-olu Abdullahi Sule Abubakar Bello Dapo Abiodun Seyi Makinde Darius Ishaku Mai Mala Buni Muktar Idris

