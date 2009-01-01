Home | News | General | Ex-Man Utd manager Van Gaal announces retirement from football
APC ahead of PDP with 25 senators as INEC releases list of elected senators (FULL LIST)
Ganduje loses Kano to Kwankwaso’s son-in-law after final results of 44 LGAs

Ex-Man Utd manager Van Gaal announces retirement from football



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has called time on his football career.
The 67-year-old, who won the FA Cup during his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford after arriving in 2014, announced his intention to leave football behind on Dutch television.
Van Gaal’s trophy-laden career includes the 1995 Champions League title with first club Ajax as well as two La Liga crowns with Barcelona, a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich as well as two spells as Holland manager – who he guided to third place at the 2014 World Cup.
“I am a pensioner now. I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit,” Van Gaal told Dutch TV show VTBL.
“My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago, and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55, but instead kept going until I was 65.
“She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy. I think I could have worked as a technical director.”
United was Van Gaal’s last managerial role and he was the coach who handed Marcus Rashford his debut as an 18-year-old.

Rashford paid tribute to his former boss, tweeting: “Thank you for opening the door & trusting in me. Enjoy retirement boss.”

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105