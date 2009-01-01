I will love to play the role of James Bond— David Oyelowo

Popular actor, David Oyelowo a British-Nigerian has declared his interest to become the first black James Bond.

Oyelowo who has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents said the significance of him playing the role is not lost on him.

Known for his role as an MI5 officer on the British drama series ‘Spooks’ and Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 biographical drama film ‘Selma’, Oyelowo said playing a character like James Bond would his “expand horizons”.

He stated that it will give a generation of black youngsters a superhero to identify with.

“The significance of someone like me playing a role like James Bond is not lost on me. It is going to be something that will expand horizons,” he said.

“One of the most beautiful things I have seen in America on Halloween is white kids running around in Black Panther costumes.”

“I did not have a superhero to identify with growing up on a council estate in Islington. It was all Superman. That these things are very important is not lost on me.”

Oyelowo began his stage career in 1999 when he was offered a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company playing roles in Ben Jonson’s Volpone, as the title character in Oroonoko (which he also performed in the BBC radio adaptation) and Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra (1999) alongside Guy Henry, Frances de la Tour and Alan Bates.

