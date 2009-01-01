Adjust, improve on bad things I did – Gov. Ajimobi tells Makinde

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has told Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, to adjust and improve on the bad things he (Ajimobi) did.

The Governor warned troublemakers to stay away from the state.

He said his administration would not allow brigandage return to the state

Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday night that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums in the state would not be condoned.

The governor was reacting to the recent violence in the state which also led to the death of Rep. Temitope Olatoye (ADP-Akinyele/Lagelu).

He said that the administration’s tenure would expire on May 29 and that it would not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property.

“This administration’s tenure ends on May 29. Between now and that time, we will ensure peace and tranquility which is the hallmark of our administration.

“It was eight years of peace, security, safety and development. We won’t allow Oyo State return to the days of brigandage. This is antithetical to development,” he said.

Ajimobi urged the governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, to follow the path of peace and encourage people.

“Even if we have done bad things in some areas, we have done many good things that outweighed those supposed bad things.

“The fact that we lost in the election does not mean we should throw away the baby with the bath water.

“I think there are good things he can learn from us and good things we will be ready to give him to take from. And for the bad ones, let him adjust and improve on them,” Ajimobi said.

