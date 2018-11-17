Hegemony politics swept from Kwara – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the ‘Berlin Wall’ of hegemony politics has finally fallen in Kwara State, following the massive victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

The minister, who is the leader of the APC in the state, said the party’s brooms have swept the state clean of all traces of hegemony politics after it won all 24 House of Assembly seats, all three senatorial seats, all six House of Representatives seats, the governorship and the presidential elections in the state.

“The result is 35-0. Our brooms have swept the state clean,’’ he said, tracing the battle for the emancipation of Kwara to November 17, 2018, when the party won the by-election for Ekiti/Oke-ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency.

Mohammed, who thanked the people of Kwara for their hard work, sacrifices and determination that culminated in the victory, after they rallied under the ‘O To Ge’ (enough is enough) movement, said never again would anyone enslave Kwarans under the guise of dynasty or hegemony politics.

He said God made the victory possible and thanked the security agencies, the leaders of the party at state and national levels as well as President Muhammadu Buhari whose leadership and unflinching support, he said, propelled the APC to victory.

He, however, said that with the victory, the real work had just begun in view of the high expectations of the people.

“We cannot afford to disappoint our people. We must ride on the wave of their enthusiasm and determination to deliver to them the dividends of democracy, for which they have been yearning. All our leaders, both elected and otherwise, must come together to channel the energy and vibrancy of our people to positive goals,” Mohammed said.

