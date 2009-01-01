Home | News | General | Just in: We'll conduct supplementary polls in 3 Bayelsa constituencies - INEC

- There will be supplementary elections in three constituencies in Bayelsa state

- This was the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as at Tuesday, March 12

- INEC listed the constituencies to be Ogbia constituency 11, Brass 1 and southern-Ijaw IV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, March 12, announced that it would conduct a supplementary election in the three constituencies that elections were declared inconclusive in Saturday’s state house of assembly election in Bayelsa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Wilfred Ifogah, INEC's head of department, voter education and publicity, who announced this in Yenagoa, listed the constituencies as Ogbia constituency 11, Brass 1 and southern-Ijaw IV.

Of the 24 seats in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, 21 have been fully declared; the People Democratic Party (PDP) won 17, while the All Progressive Congress (APC) claimed 4.

Ifogah explained that the reason for declaring three constituencies inconclusive was due to failure to follow INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Ifogah said that the commission would inform stakeholders of the new date to conduct the supplementary election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Bayelsa chapter of the APC had denied allegations linking it to the killing of a navy personnel during Saturday, March 9 House of Assembly election in the state.

The PDP in the state had accused APC of complicity in the death of the officer, who was escorting a boat conveying election materials to Brass local government area.

The boat was said to have been attacked in the sea by suspected pirates who shot the naval personnel.

