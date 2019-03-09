Home | News | General | Imo APC calls on FG to take note of infractions on election process

- APC chairman in Imo, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of promoting electoral violence in the state

- Nlemigbo called on the INEC and national leadership of APC to take note of infractions on the state election process

- According to him, a soldier was indicted for helping governor Okorocha to rig the Senatorial elections

The APC chapter Imo state has raised the alarm that some fake uniformed men on the payroll of Governor Rochas Okorocha were in an unholy alliance to scuttle the mandate of the electorate.

This is contained in a statement entitled, “Imo governorship election process need to be vigilantly watched,” signed by the chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Leadership reports.

The APC chairman said in Nkwerre LGA, a soldier who was indicted for helping governor Okorocha to rig the Senatorial elections two weeks ago was in the same LGA where he chased out voters from most of the polling units and forced INEC staff to write results in favour of the AA.

According to him, “Although we are sure of victory, knowing that the good people of Imo state voted massively for us, we are, however, worried that the violent disruptions caused by the police, army and fake Okorocha’s armed uniform men, have contaminated the voting process.

''We hereby call on the federal government, the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as national leadership of APC to take note of these infractions on Imo state election process.

''We also call on the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Army to take note of the disruptive and unpatriotic roles being played by some of their personnel in the election process.

''Our concern is to ensure that the voters are given to us by Imo people on Saturday, March 9, 2019 are announced as voted.

''Given the degree of desperation and determinations by the Imo state government led by Okorocha to use the state finance and resources to install his son-in-law; and with the collaboration of some uniformed agents of the police and army, the electoral process calls for close vigilance.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Francis Otonta, the returning officer of INEC announced the final results at the Imo governorship election collation centre in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday, March 12.

Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, won in 11 of the 27 local government area, polling a total 273,404 votes to defeat his closest contender, Mr Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) who won in 10 LGAs and scored 190,364 votes.

