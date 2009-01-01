Home | News | General | Fans attack Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as he drives out of the Bernabeu (video)
Fans attack Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as he drives out of the Bernabeu (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 minutes ago
- Gareth Bale was attacked by angry Real Madrid fans while he was driving out of the Bernabeu

- The fans were seen in annoyance mood and had to wait for the player on his way home

- But Gareth Bale was smart enough when he saw the fans as he drove off with full speed

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been attacked by two angry fans while driving out of the Santiago Bernabeu in which the 29-year-old almost got slapped.

The two fans waited patiently for the former Tottenham forward to drive towards where they were standing before they attacked his car.

Gareth Bale was smart enough at the venue of the attack as he drove off with full speed after he spotted the two fans standing on his way.

These two fans must have attacked Gareth Bale based on his unimpressive performances this season for Real Madrid in all competitions.

