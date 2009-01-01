Home | News | General | Fans attack Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as he drives out of the Bernabeu (video)

- Gareth Bale was attacked by angry Real Madrid fans while he was driving out of the Bernabeu

- The fans were seen in annoyance mood and had to wait for the player on his way home

- But Gareth Bale was smart enough when he saw the fans as he drove off with full speed

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been attacked by two angry fans while driving out of the Santiago Bernabeu in which the 29-year-old almost got slapped.

The two fans waited patiently for the former Tottenham forward to drive towards where they were standing before they attacked his car.

Gareth Bale was smart enough at the venue of the attack as he drove off with full speed after he spotted the two fans standing on his way.

These two fans must have attacked Gareth Bale based on his unimpressive performances this season for Real Madrid in all competitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Lawrence, Kenyan herds-boy, gets signed shirt from Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Bale was tipped as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who now plays for Juventus, but the Welshman has been finding it difficult this term to get good form.

He has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season with Manchester United said to be interested in his signature.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been sent out of this season's Champions League and Copa del Rey, and they are now on the verge of ending the term without a trophy.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gareth Bale reportedly revealed that he will not be leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season.

The Welshman has been heavily tipped with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this term with Premier League clubs monitoring his situation at the club.

Chelsea and Arsenal top the list of EPL outfits interested in signing the attacker whose deal at the Spanish club expires in 2022.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...