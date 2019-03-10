Home | News | General | Plane reportedly forced to land after passenger forgets newborn baby at the airport

- The woman is reported to have boarded the Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur

- She later realised her baby was missing after the plane had already taken off

- The unidentified woman then informed the cabin crew she had forgotten her baby who then informed the pilot

- After a series of consultations, the flight was cleared to return back to the airport

- The woman was then re-united with her baby whom she had left at the departure's waiting hall

In rare cases, mostly a major emergency, flights are generally cleared to return to airports to collect a forgotten item.

A strange emergency case ensued at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport after a woman forgot her newborn baby at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

She only realised she had left her baby at the departure waiting hall after the aircraft had taken off from the airport. Photo: Gulf News

READ ALSO: Professor Pius Adesanmi’s social media post a day before plane crash ‘prophetic’

According to Gulf News, despite being naturally connected to a baby as a mother, the unidentified woman boarded the Saudi Arabian Airlines flight without a worry in the world.

She only realised she had left her baby at the departure waiting hall after the aircraft had taken off from the airport.

On suddenly realising her blunder, she informed the cabin crew she had forgotten her baby at the terminal forcing the pilot to turn Flight SV832 from Saudi Arabia's capital city, Jeddah, to Kuala Lumpur back.

READ ALSO: Ethiopian Airlines' plane crash: one Nigerian and 32 Kenyans confirmed dead

The incident shocked not only the crew but also other passengers and Air Traffic Control (ATC) operators.

The video of the pilot requesting ATC operators to return to the airport has since gone viral on social media with many wondering just how does one forget her baby.

“This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing,” the pilot can be heard in the video.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com)

The ATC executives spent several minutes figuring out the protocol to be observed during such incidents.

“Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!” says one of the ATC operators.

The woman was finally reunited with her baby at the airport.

Nawa o.

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian atheist recently gave controversial reasons for the recent Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

On March 10, 2019, a Boeing 737-800 MAX plane crash belonging to Ethiopian Airline left many people in great agony as the 149 passengers and eight crew members on board perished.

The incident has no doubt left a few people questioning the presence of a supreme being whom they feel should have averted the tragedy due to His great power.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

My life after the plane crash – Nigerian plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi speaks to | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...