Home | News | General | Huge loss for Boko Haram as Nigerian Air Force destroys insurgents’ logistics in Borno

- A vehicle belong to Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been destroyed by troops of the Nigerian Air Force

- The Nigerian Air Force launched the attacked and destroyed the terrorists' logistics at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura in Borno state

- According to NAF, the destroyed insurgents' logistic items were well camouflaged under the dense vegetation within the settlements

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE , has destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ vehicle at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura in Borno.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, March 11, in Abuja.

He said that the ATF equally destroyed some logistics infrastructure of the ISWAP at Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura on the fringes of Lake Chad in the state.

Daramola explained that the operation was conducted following intelligence reports indicating the presence of ISWAP fighters with some vehicles and logistic support items were “well camouflaged under the dense vegetation within the settlements.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

"Accordingly, a NAF Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, was dispatched to attack the terrorists’ hideouts in successive strikes resulting in damage to several structures as well as the destruction of one of the terrorists’ vehicles, which was seen engulfed in flames,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the northeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Air Force said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed a terrorists’ hideout and killed some of them at Kaicungul, a settlement about 100Km North West of Monguno, in northern Borno.

Daramola in a statement on Saturday, January 26 , said the operation was carried out on Friday, January 25.

He said the operation was conducted on the heels of credible intelligence indicating that the village was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists assembled to launch attacks against our troops’ locations.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Nigerian Air Force Operations Against Boko Haram - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...