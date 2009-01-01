Home | News | General | It is too early to think of probing Amosun - Dapo Abiodun

- Ogun state governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has dismissed speculations that he would probe Amosun when he assumes office on May 29

- INEC had on Sunday, March 10, declared Abiodun the winner of governorship election held in the state after defeating Amosun's candidate, Adekunle Akinlade

- Abiodun, however, said he would rather hit the ground running by addressing necessary things that would facilitate the progress and development of the state

Prince Adedapo Abiodun, the governor-elect of Ogun state, said he has no intention to probe the administration of incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, when he assumes power on May 29.

The Guardian reports Abiodun said while addressing the media on Monday, March 11, at his residence in Iperu, that it was too early to start talking about probing, adding that he would rather hit the ground running by addressing necessary things that would facilitate the progress and development of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Abiodun, who expressed gratitude to the people of the state for counting him worthy to be elected as governor, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for their support as well as other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including the national chairman, Adams Oshionhole, national leader, Bola Tinubu, former governor of Ogun, Chief Segun Osoba, the traditional rulers and other stakeholders across the country.

READ ALSO: PDP's chieftain Onitiri blasts INEC boss Yakubu, asks him to resign over conduct of elections

The governor-elect also dismissed speculation that he was nursing grouses against Amosun based on how the incumbent treated him with contempt after he (Abiodun) won Ogun APC governorship primary ticket that eventually pitched the duo against each other.

He said: “I don’t nurse any grouse against Amosun neither did you hear me speak any abusive words against him throughout the campaign and during the election.

''My focus is to take Ogun state to the next level of progress and development and to also prepare an enabling environment through efficient government policies that will benefit the people.

''We shall give the state focus and quality governance and ensure that necessary infrastructure like health, roads, agriculture and quality education are seriously given attention.”

He dismissed having any pact with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through erstwhile governor Gbenga Daniel, saying, “the support Otunba Gbenga Daniel gave me during the election has nothing to do with APC and PDP but it was basically in the interest of ensuring that the governorship slot returned to Ogun east where they both hail from.”

It was gathered that the speculation that Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Senator Buruji Kashamu, worked for Abiodun was confirmed on Monday, March 11, as he (Kashamu) was not only the first among the gubernatorial contestants to congratulate the governor-elect, he was present in Abiodun’s residence where they both embraced and immediately entered into a close door discussion.

Present at the briefing were Senator-elect for Ogun west, Tolu Odebiyi, Chief Sogo Agena, Honorable Abiodun Abudu, Engineer Deji Asiru and others.

In a related development, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has congratulated Dapo Abiodun. Abiodun, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isiaka, popularly known as GNI, took third place in the race which 41 candidates contested.

In a statement he issued in Abeokuta on Monday, March 11, Isiaka said: “The desire to serve Ogun state has never been about self pursuit but the strong will to change a wrong system and make life more meaningful to our people. For me, the aftermath of this election represents a defining moment and we can begin to take relevant stock.

“At huge personal risk, I put myself forward on three consecutive elections with a firm conviction that I and my team have what it takes to substantially elevate socio-economic welfare of Ogun state and make it greater. To this, we committed ourselves for the last 12 years.

“This short statement will not attempt to chronicle my experience within this period, as I will surely do so in the nearest future. For definitely, I have a lot to share that will enhance the political historiography of Ogun state.

“Though I am from Ogun west senatorial district and I carried a burden to ensure that the glaring inequality in this state, I consciously pursued a pan-Ogun state agenda, and I am proud of the campaign we ran all through.

“Prior to my moving to ADC, I ran a movement called ‘The Believe Movement’ that promoted values such as delayed gratification, integrity, transparency, shared prosperity and good governance. I will continue to pursue these objectives for the good of society.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor-elect, said that he bears no grudges against the outgoing governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...