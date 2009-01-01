Home | News | General | Big trouble for PSG star Neymar as Spanish government are investigating him for 1 crime

Neymar has been reportedly accused of tax evasion during his spell at Spanish League side Barcelona.

The Brazil international joined the French League champions in the summer of 2017 in a world record fee of about £200 million.

SunSport however reports that the 27-year-old is currently under investigation for avoiding to pay tax after receiving £55 million bonus for renewing his contract with the club before leaving.

READ ALSO: Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid as manager delight football supporters

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the tax office has asked the Barcelona Labour Court for all the documentation involved in the case in which Neymar and the club tried to settle their debts.

The authorities are also investigating the striker if the player's renewal with Barcelona and his subsequent world-record transfer to PSG were taxed properly in Spain.

Reports in Spain states that the intervention of the tax authorities is to determine if Brazil star paid the correct taxes on his £55.3m bonus and on his £198m transfer to PSG.

Neymar lived in Spain for over 183 days in 2017 before moving to France and was said to have been paid £20.4m for his renewal bonus.

READ ALSO: PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

And the Brazilian’s subsequent transfer left the rest of the bonus outstanding according to reports.

The attacker is however asking for the rest of his bonus to be paid with interest while the trial to determine the case will be held on March 21.

Barcelona reportedly deposited the outstanding amount with a notary before Neymar decided to leave the club to show their willingness to pay it if the Brazilian stayed.

Neymar’s contract with PSG, which has never been fully revealed, sees him earn around £35m, which places him as the highest-paid player in the world along with Lionel Messi.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are planning to launch a new bid worth £300 million for Paris Saint Germain star Neymar.

The Brazil international joined the Parisians in a world record fee of about £199 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

However, his reign at the Parc Des Princes has been plagued with series of injuries, as he has been unable to deliver the club from crashing out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...