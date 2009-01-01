Home | News | General | Big trouble for PSG star Neymar as Spanish government are investigating him for 1 crime
It is too early to think of probing Amosun - Dapo Abiodun
Hungry thieves break into a house in Bayelsa State to eat food from the kitchen (photos)

Big trouble for PSG star Neymar as Spanish government are investigating him for 1 crime



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Neymar has been reportedly accused of tax evasion during his spell at Spanish League side Barcelona.

The Brazil international joined the French League champions in the summer of 2017 in a world record fee of about £200 million.

SunSport however reports that the 27-year-old is currently under investigation for avoiding to pay tax after receiving £55 million bonus for renewing his contract with the club before leaving.

READ ALSO: Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid as manager delight football supporters

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the tax office has asked the Barcelona Labour Court for all the documentation involved in the case in which Neymar and the club tried to settle their debts.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105