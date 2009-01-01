Home | News | General | Hungry thieves break into a house in Bayelsa State to eat food from the kitchen (photos)

A Nigerian woman recently took to Facebook to narrate a story of how thieves broke into her house to steal from her. These thieving criminals did not steal clothes or money or accessories or any such thing. Funny as it may be, they only stole food!

The Nigerian lady could not help but make a fuss about the deed committed by these thieves who actually jumped the fence, raided her kitchen and ate her vegetable soup.

These thieves devoured the entire meal and left the pot nearly empty. She was apparently unhappy about what the hungry criminals had done.

Hence, she took to her Facebook page to share photos of how the thieves broke into her house by jumped the fence walled with barbed wire.

READ ALSO: 12 Times Celebs Flaunted Their Mindblowing Wealth on Instagram

Even more, she shared photos of the leftover food in the kitchen and showed just how the thieves had ravaged her pot of soup.

See the post below:

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

This post has been received by many people with laughter and agitations. Many took to reacting to the story in different ways. See some of the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Recently, a thief got unlucky while trying to break into a house. This criminal got stuck in a window while trying to escape. What bad luck!

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Nigeria News 2018: BUSTED Police Arrest One-Chance Tricycle Thieves, Human Traffickers | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...