- Juventus vs Atletico Madrid's Champions League second leg tie will hold on Tuesday night, March 12

- The Old Lady were beaten 2-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 encounter in Spain as Ronaldo failed to score

- Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Atletico Madrid the victory in the first leg

Reigning Italian champions Juventus will face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, March 12, in the second leg of their 2018/19 Champions League round of 16 encounter.

The Old Lady will want to impress their home fans in this encounter after losing the first leg 2-0 and will want to soar in the second leg.

Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Atletico Madrid the victory in the first leg at the Wanda Metropoliano as Ronaldo failed to score for his side.

Atletico Madrid are without the suspended Thomas Partey, while captain Godin who scored in the first leg is a major doubt for this encounter in Turin.

Juventus on the other hand have a trio of players missing with Sami Khedira, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa all likely to be sidelined.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the Champions League against Italian opposition under manager Diego Simeone winning five and two draws against Italian side.

They have never lost in the Champions League against Juventus after three meetings, and the likes of Ronaldo will want to break the record tonight.

Meanwhile, 9pm is the kickoff time for this Champions League encounter between Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Juventus

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Gimenez, Luis; Koke, Rodri, Saul, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata

