Home | News | General | Mountain for Ronaldo to climb as Juventus face Atletico Madrid in UCL (preview, line-ups, kickoff)
Nigerian newspapers review for Monday, March 12: Controversy as INEC declares elections inconclusive in 6 states
Top tips and examples of answers to 'Tell me about yourself'

Mountain for Ronaldo to climb as Juventus face Atletico Madrid in UCL (preview, line-ups, kickoff)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Juventus vs Atletico Madrid's Champions League second leg tie will hold on Tuesday night, March 12

- The Old Lady were beaten 2-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 encounter in Spain as Ronaldo failed to score

- Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Atletico Madrid the victory in the first leg

Reigning Italian champions Juventus will face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, March 12, in the second leg of their 2018/19 Champions League round of 16 encounter.

The Old Lady will want to impress their home fans in this encounter after losing the first leg 2-0 and will want to soar in the second leg.

Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Atletico Madrid the victory in the first leg at the Wanda Metropoliano as Ronaldo failed to score for his side.

Atletico Madrid are without the suspended Thomas Partey, while captain Godin who scored in the first leg is a major doubt for this encounter in Turin.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 101