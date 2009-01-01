Home | News | General | Top boxer arrested by American police for committing 1 crime

Conor McGregor, Ultimate Fighting Championship star, has been arrested by Miami police after smashing a fan's phone.

The 30-year-old and the supporter were spotted exiting Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on Monday during which the fan tried taking pictures with the fighter, according to a police report.

He was was said to have slapped the phone off the fan's hand and then angrily stepped on the phone several times.

According to CNN, the authorities revealed that the Martial artist picked up the phone afterwards and left.

Meanwhile, the phone was valued at $1,000 according to the victim, while McGregor has been on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

The 30-year-old was in October handed a six-month ban with a fine of $50,000 following his post-match brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib launched an attack on McGregor's team after defeating the Irishman to maintain his unbeaten 27-0 record last year.

Last April, McGregor was charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal mischief after he and others allegedly attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The incident left at least two athletes injured and unable to fight at the UFC 223 event two nights later.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Conor McGregor blames the referee for his defeat to to Floyd Mayweather in their bout.

The fight was stopped in the 10th round of their Saturday night before match official Robert Byrd separated the martial artists.

McGregor insisted that he could have recovered had the match official given a little more time in the bout.

