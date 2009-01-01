Home | News | General | Top boxer arrested by American police for committing 1 crime
- Conor McGregor, UFC fighter has been arrested by American police after smashing a fan's phone

- The fan was going take a picture with the martial artist who angrily stomped on the $1000 valued phone

- McGregor has now been charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief

Conor McGregor, Ultimate Fighting Championship star, has been arrested by Miami police after smashing a fan's phone.

The 30-year-old and the supporter were spotted exiting Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on Monday during which the fan tried taking pictures with the fighter, according to a police report.

He was was said to have slapped the phone off the fan's hand and then angrily stepped on the phone several times.

READ ALSO: Robert Mendez, inspiring American football coach born without arms or limbs

According to CNN, the authorities revealed that the Martial artist picked up the phone afterwards and left.

