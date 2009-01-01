Home | News | General | Manchester City face tricky test in Champions League tie against Schalke
Manchester City face tricky test in Champions League tie against Schalke



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 minutes ago
  1
  0
Comments
View Comments

- Manchester City vs Schalke 04 is scheduled to hold at the Etihad Stadium

- The first leg ended in 3-2 after Guardiola's side came from 2-1 down to win

- Schalke will need to score two unreplied goals to make it through to the last eight

Manchester City vs Schalke 04 Champions League second leg round of 16 clash is expected to be an entertaining fixture at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side rallied from 2-1 down with ten-men to win the match 3-2 and are favourites to make it through into the quarter finals.

The Bundesliga side will need to pull an upset having lost four matches out of six to English clubs at continental level, winning just two.

