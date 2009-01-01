Home | News | General | Manchester City face tricky test in Champions League tie against Schalke

- Manchester City vs Schalke 04 is scheduled to hold at the Etihad Stadium

- The first leg ended in 3-2 after Guardiola's side came from 2-1 down to win

- Schalke will need to score two unreplied goals to make it through to the last eight

Manchester City vs Schalke 04 Champions League second leg round of 16 clash is expected to be an entertaining fixture at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side rallied from 2-1 down with ten-men to win the match 3-2 and are favourites to make it through into the quarter finals.

The Bundesliga side will need to pull an upset having lost four matches out of six to English clubs at continental level, winning just two.

Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco said his side will have to be at their best to turn around the deficit against the English champions, knowing full well they will have to score two goals.

"We are obviously massive outsiders, but we still have a small chance. We will need a special day. We are playing in the last 16 of the Champions League on merit."

"We know our league situation only too well. It is precarious, highly dangerous. And yet we want to stand tall here and get a result. For long stretches of the first leg we did well."

Man City will be without suspended Nicholas Otamendi and Fernandinho as both players were booked in the first leg. Kevin De Bryune and John Stones are also out to injuries.

On the other hand, Schalke will be without Daniel Caliguiri and Omar Mascarel, with Alessandro Schopf out for the season.

Possible line-ups

Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; B Silva, Gundogan, D Silva; Sterling, Agüero, Sané

Schalke starting XI: Fährmann; Stambouli, Sané, Nastasić; McKennie, Konoplyanka, Rudy, Oczipka, Bentaleb; Embolo, Burgstaller

