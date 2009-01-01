Home | News | General | The best deep love poems to melt her heart

How do men demonstrate their affection for women? They sent cute or funny SMS, offer flowers, sweets or small presents, call almost hundred times a day and so on. However, all this does not look so creative and sometimes even does not work! Are you looking for more ways to surprise your lady? If yes, go on reading, because below you will find the best deep love poems that will melt even the coldest heart!

Image: pexels.com

Source: Getty Images

Poems have always been a sign of good taste and a beautiful mind. Besides, there is no need to discuss why girls adore love poems. Just imagine her smile when she sees a tiny note with rhymed lines in it under her door, or when she reads a poem in SMS in the morning. However, if you are not one of those romantics with a tender heart who creates rhymes at night, deep love poems by famous authors will help you.

What are the best deep love poems for her?

Poems have great power to reach people’s hearts and souls. Not every one of us is a poet, so if sometimes you lack words to express your feelings, resort to rhymed lines. They will charm your beloved woman.

When We are Old by Edna St.Vincent Millay

When we are old and these rejoicing veins

Are frosty channels to a muted stream,

And out of all our burning their remains

No feeblest spark to fire us, even in dream,

This be our solace: that it was not said

When we were young and warm and in our prime,

Upon our couch we lay as lie the dead,

Sleeping away the unreturning time.

O sweet, O heavy-lidded, O my love,

When morning strikes her spear upon the land,

And we must rise and arm us and reprove

The insolent daylight with a steady hand,

Be not discountenanced if the knowing know

We rose from rapture but an hour ago.

For Her by Jamie Emm

Thoughts of you surround me.

You’re the beating of my heart.

The love you give defines me.

My life is no longer dark.

You give your hand so sweetly.

I am lost if you’re away.

You have me so completely.

I cherish you night and day.

Without your breath, I cannot live.

I need your lips on mine.

Nothing at all I wouldn’t give.

I’ll take nothing and be fine.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

How Do I Love You (Sonnet 43) by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love you to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of Being and ideal Grace.

I love you to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.

I love you freely, as men strive for Right;

I love you purely, as they turn from Praise.

I love you with a passion put to use

In my old griefs, and with my childhood’s faith.

I love you with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints, — I love you with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life! — and, if God choose,

I shall but love you better after death.

Her Smile by Michael Rodney Attoh

A smile is such a lovely thing especially upon your face;

hiding all the sorrows or simply taking their place.

A kindly spoken word means so much when from you,

it comforts my weary heart or when I’m feeling blue.

A song can make our hearts dance in pretty fast-paced clips

when we hear the melody of our loves’ unconquerable grips.

Words could lift my spirits and sweet compassion find;

put your hand in mine alone, and peace will fill my mind.

A smile, a word, a song, a look – seem small little things

but when love sparks an action, what blessings they bring!

One Day I Wrote Her Name Upon the Strand by Edmund Spenser

One day I wrote her name upon the strand,

But came the waves and washed it away:

Again I wrote it with a second hand,

But came the tide, and made my pains his prey.

"Vain man," said she, "that dost in vain assay,

A mortal thing so to immortalize;

For I myself shall like to this decay,

And eke my name be wiped out likewise."

"Not so," (quod I) "let baser things devise

To die in dust, but you shall live by fame:

My verse your virtues rare shall eternize,

And in the heavens write your glorious name:

Where whenas death shall all the world subdue,

Our love shall live, and later life renew.

Image: pexels.com

Source: Getty Images

Sonnet 29 by William Shakespeare

When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes,

I all alone beweep my outcast state,

And trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries,

And look upon myself and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possessed,

Desiring this man’s art and that man’s scope

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

(Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth) sings hymns at heaven’s gate;

For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with kings.

Today We are Obliged to Be Romantic by Wendy Cope

Today we are obliged to be romantic

And think of yet another Valentine.

We know the rules, and we are both pedantic:

Today’s the day we have to be romantic.

Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic.

You know I’m yours, and I know you are mine.

And saying that has made me feel romantic,

My dearest love, my darling valentine.

What are the best short love poems for a girlfriend?

The following short love poems can be used in SMS. They are soaked with tenderness and affection and are not like any other contemporary romantic texts. Surprise your girlfriend with the uniqueness of poems!

Because She Would Ask Me Why I Loved Her by Christopher Brennan

Then seek not, sweet, the ‘If’ and ‘Why.’

I love you now until I die.

For I must love because I love

And life in me is what you give.

I Will Love You by Christopher Poindexter

I will love you,

Not starting with

Your skin or

Your organs or

Your bones:

I will love madly first,

Your naked soul.

She Walks in Beauty by Lord Byron

She walks in beauty, like the night

Of cloudless climes and starry skies;

And all that’s best of dark and bright

Meet in her aspect and her eyes;

Thus mellowed to that tender light

Which heaven to gaudy day denies.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

Our Love by John P. Read

L is for ‘laughter’ we had along the way.

O is for ‘optimism’ you gave me every day.

V is for ‘value’ of being my best friend.

E is for ‘eternity,’ a love that has no end.

Who Said That Love Was Fire by Patience Worth

Who said that love was fire?

I know that love is ash.

It is the thing which remains

When the fire is spent.

The holy essence of experience.

I'll Plant a Row of Daisy Seeds by Erin Hanson

I'll plant a row of daisy seeds,

In the space below each eye,

So they'll remind you of your beauty,

When they bloom each time, you cry.

I Knew a Woman by Theodore Roethke

I knew a woman, lovely in her bones,

When small birds sighed, she would sigh back at them;

Ah, when she moved, she moved more ways than one:

The shapes a bright container can contain!

Of her choice virtues, only gods should speak,

Or English poets who grew up on Greek

(I'd have them sing in chorus, cheek to cheek.)

Late at Night by Swaggy B

Your Lips So Soft And Red

The Thought Of Kissing You Is Stuck In My Head

Your Beauty So Bright And Warm

Shining Through The Darkest Storm

Your Eyes Sparkle Like Stars In The Night Sky

When I Stare Into Them

I Feel Like I'm Soaring High.

Image: pexels.com

Source: Getty Images

READ ALSO: Top 10 Love Messages For Her - Most Touching Ones

What are the best sad love poems for her?

Sometimes it happens that two people quarrel or cannot be with each other because of simple pride or fear of pain. But as a real man, you should take the initiative and win your beloved’s heart. Your lady will appreciate it if you send her one of the sad love poems below. Even if she is not a romantic, these rhymed lines will provoke tears in her eyes and memories in her head.

I Loved You by Alexander Pushkin

I loved you, and I probably still do,

And for a while, the feeling may remain...

But let my love no longer trouble you,

I do not wish to cause you any pain.

I loved you, and the hopelessness I knew,

The jealousy, the shyness - though in vain -

Made up a love so tender and so true

As may God grant you to be loved again.

Sonnet 04: Only Until This Cigarette Is Ended by Edna St. Vincent Millay

Only until this cigarette is ended,

A little moment at the end of all,

While on the floor the quiet ashes fall,

And in the firelight to a lance extended,

Bizarrely with the jazzing music blended,

The broken shadow dances on the wall,

I will permit my memory to recall

The vision of you, by all my dreams, attended.

And then adieu,—farewell!—the dream is done.

Yours is the face of which I can forget

The color and the features, every one,

The words not ever, and the smiles not yet;

But in your day this moment is the sun

Upon a hill, after the sun has set.

Love's Philosophy by Percy Bysshe Shelley

The fountains mingle with the river

And the rivers with the ocean,

The winds of Heaven mix for ever

With a sweet emotion;

Nothing in the world is single,

All things by a law divine

In one spirit meet and mingle -

Why not I with thine?

See the mountains kiss high Heaven

And the waves clasp one another;

No sister-flower would be forgiven

If it disdained its brother;

And the sunlight clasps the earth,

And the moonbeams kiss the sea -

What are all these kissings worth

If thou kiss not me?

Farewell yM Love by Joanna Fuchs

Is it really true our love is over now?

Can it be time for us to say goodbye?

Too soon, it's much too soon, my love, for me;

You smile with ease, but I can only sigh.

We've shared our lives and given so much love;

I can't believe we're really going to part;

You're moving toward a new life without me;

I'm left with scars upon my broken heart.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

A Dream by Edgar Allan Poe

In visions of the dark night

I have dreamed of joy departed-

But a waking dream of life and light

Hath left me broken-hearted.

Ah! what is not a dream by day

To him whose eyes are cast

On things around him with a ray

Turned back upon the past?

That holy dream- that holy dream,

While all the world were chiding,

Hath cheered me as a lovely beam

A lonely spirit guiding.

What though that light, thro' storm and night,

So trembled from afar-

What could there be more purely bright

In Truth's day-star?

Take, Oh, Take Those Lips Away by John Fletcher

Take, oh, take those lips away

That so sweetly were forsworn

And those eyes, like break of day,

Lights that do mislead the morn;

But my kisses bring again,

Seals of love, though sealed in vain.

Now that You're Gone by Joanna Fuchs

Now that you're gone, I realize

How much you meant to me.

My loss is wide as a starless night sky,

And deep as a stormy sea.

I miss the comfort of your sweet love,

Your absolute devotion;

Now I'm a fountain of endless tears,

A pool of sad emotion.

They tell me I should move on with life,

That time will heal my pain;

I smile and nod and agree with them,

While I slowly go insane.

You do not need to wait for special occasions to be romantic. Do not forget to surprise your girlfriend or just a person you like from time to time with love poems, and you will get feedback in the form of sincere love!

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: True love quotes for her

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...