3 Man United stars dine out at Italian restaurant after EPL defeat against Arsenal (photos)



  14 minutes ago
- David De Gea headed out for dinner together with Ander Herrera and Juan Mata on Monday evening

- De Gea was determined to put his error on Sunday behind him after letting Granit Xhaka score from distance

- Manchester United are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League standings with 58 points

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on Monday evening, March 11, tried to put his side's defeat against Arsenal behind him by going out for dinner with Herrera and Juan Mata.

The 28-year-old Spain international headed to an Italian restaurant in Hale a day after conceding two goals against the Gunners at Emirates stadium.

De Gea was determined to put his error on Sunday, March 10, behind him after letting Granit Xhaka's score from distance for Arsenal.

He was badly criticized by Manchester United fans who were livid with the first goal he conceded against their bitter rivals.

