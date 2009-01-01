Home | News | General | 3 Man United stars dine out at Italian restaurant after EPL defeat against Arsenal (photos)

- David De Gea headed out for dinner together with Ander Herrera and Juan Mata on Monday evening

- De Gea was determined to put his error on Sunday behind him after letting Granit Xhaka score from distance

- Manchester United are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League standings with 58 points

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on Monday evening, March 11, tried to put his side's defeat against Arsenal behind him by going out for dinner with Herrera and Juan Mata.

The 28-year-old Spain international headed to an Italian restaurant in Hale a day after conceding two goals against the Gunners at Emirates stadium.

De Gea was determined to put his error on Sunday, March 10, behind him after letting Granit Xhaka's score from distance for Arsenal.

He was badly criticized by Manchester United fans who were livid with the first goal he conceded against their bitter rivals.

United's defeat against Arsenal also sent the Red Devils out of the top four teams presently on the Premier League standings.

Although Herrera and Mata missed the game in North London through injury, but they were available for the dinner with De Gea.

Previously, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea reportedly told the club the only condition that will make him sign a new contract.

The 28-year-old's current contract will expire at the end of this season, but the Spaniard is willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford only if he gets at least £300k-a-week deal.

