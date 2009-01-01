Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as Manchester United star signs new 1 year deal

- Andreas Pereira has extended his deal at Old Trafford by a further 12 month

- The Brazilian contract runs out in the summer but Man United quickly activated the additional one-year in his deal

- Pereira also played on loan at Valencia last campaign as he continues to work hard to establish himself

Andreas Pereira has extended his contract at Manchester United by a further 12 months after the Red Devils triggered the option on his deal

According to standard.co.uk report, the Brazilian's current deal at Old Trafford was expected to run out at end of the campaign, but would now remain at the Theater of Dreams.

Pereira is still working hard to fully establish himself at Old Trafford after an earlier loan spell at Valencia last term.

The 23-year-old is expected to face more competition in the summer, with Man United expected to land more midfielders during the summer transfer window.

Man United chiefs are hoping to hand Pereira a longer deal if he continues to impress at the end of the season in June.

The Brazilian also showed class with his top-class goal in the 3-2 win against Southampton this March and also made the Red Devils squad that defeated Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter final stage last week.

Club interim-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed United have finally discovered the best position to play Pereira, who can be handed a holding midfielder role, winger or No 10 at the club.

“He has gone through the academy, he has loads of energy and drive,” said the Norwegian.

“Maybe we found a better position for him. He is more of a No 8 or 10 than a six.

“Young kids when they get criticism, there is nothing better than seeing them grab their chance,” Solskjaer submitted.

Pereira was previously in discussion with boyhood club Santos in January but the Red Devils decided to keep him at Old Trafford.

"I even talked to the president, but unfortunately it was not possible. I also think that I have to finish a more established career here in Europe.

“So later… of course, it’s a dream to play in Santos. I told him, he understood, he was very nice to me. Of course, I wish the best for them, and God willing, this year we’ll win a little trophy there with Santos, right?

“I have a lot of desire to play in Brazil and my preference will always be Santos. Of course, also, my family is from Parana, we really like Athletico Paranaense.

"I think it’s the two clubs, if it is to have preference, they are the two clubs that I would like to play in Brazil.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Andreas Pereira was among Man United players who arrived homeafter their historic Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils benefited from a VAR decision that awarded them a late penalty on added time to become the first team to overcome a first leg two-goal home deficit in Champions League history. United did not wait for the 3-1 victory to sink before traveling back from the French capital afterwards.

