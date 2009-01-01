Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as Manchester United star signs new 1 year deal
Jubilation at Old Trafford as Manchester United star signs new 1 year deal



- Andreas Pereira has extended his deal at Old Trafford by a further 12 month

- The Brazilian contract runs out in the summer but Man United quickly activated the additional one-year in his deal

- Pereira also played on loan at Valencia last campaign as he continues to work hard to establish himself

Andreas Pereira has extended his contract at Manchester United by a further 12 months after the Red Devils triggered the option on his deal

According to standard.co.uk report, the Brazilian's current deal at Old Trafford was expected to run out at end of the campaign, but would now remain at the Theater of Dreams.

Pereira is still working hard to fully establish himself at Old Trafford after an earlier loan spell at Valencia last term.

