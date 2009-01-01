Home | News | General | Voter’s apathy and vote buying: A great challenge to Nigerian democracy by Idris Mohammed

Editor's note: Mr Idris Mohammed Funtua, a public commentator and program officer with advocacy group, YIAGA AFRICA, writes on the two major issues that have plagued the just concluded 2019 general elections - voter apathy and vote buying.

Voter’s apathy has become a great challenge to Nigerian democracy. The issue has become a canker-worm that is refusing to go since the witnessed of the 2007 general elections in Nigeria. The main threats then can be attributed to ballot box snatching; voter’s votes were not count and lack of interest into political position by candidates. This caused low turnout during the voter registrations in 2011 election.

Apparently, electoral process is a major pillar of democracy as the voter remains the most important stake holder in the procedure. This is apparent as the electorates tend to lose confidence when democracy is imperiled. The main objective of electoral process is to confer universal suffrage on the eligibility of voters who would exercise their franchise under an atmosphere of free, fair and credible election which in turn confers legitimacy on those elected. Thus, elections are necessary but it is disheartening that the electorates are losing confidence during electioneering period.

The just concluded governorship and house of assemblies’ elections across the 29 states witnessed a lot of issues like low turnout of voters where only 34.7 percent out of over eighty million registered voters. This is not the first time Nigerians will experience this as the 2003 presidential election also witnessed this set back. It is on record that voter turnout stand at 53.7 percent in 2011, 57.7 percent in 2007 and hit the jackpot of 69.1 percent in 2003. This is indeed an indication that something fishy is going on in the conduct of Nigeria election. Looking at the nexus that exist in vote buying, voter apathy and the declaration of inconclusive results in some states across the country is a clear indication that something is not right.

The practice of do or die game of politics by our politicians and desperation on their side to grasp power is becoming intolerant, unacceptable and a major cause of voter apathy in this country. This unfair game of politics has led to voter inducement, violence, harassment, intimation of voters as well as poll officials and even the observers. Several observer groups reported that, vote buying displayed in almost all the polling units especially in Zamfara, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Kano, Sokoto, Akwaibom and Abia state where voters were given some small amount of money to exchange their mandate is undemocratic.

The most important elections that will shape the lives of the people in term education, water supply, agriculture and health care system is the one at the grassroots level that is the state elections but Nigerians seems to give less importance to it. Some have this notion that state governors and House of Assemblies are not doing anything apart from sharing the grant from the federal level. The reverse is the case; governors are the most important public officers in terms of touching the lives of the common man.

In a nutshell, poverty, ignorance, timidity, frustrations are among what is pushing people away from politics. The politicians enjoy this scenario so as to have their way into public offices and continue crippling the economy of the land. As a matter of urgency, it is not late for us to understand the implication of vote buying and voter apathy in our electoral process. Authorities need to recruit more young people into the system and empower them with more knowledge on politics and also give them more room to participate openly.

Public officials especially at the state and local level should provide more democratic atmosphere to the people in order to awake their political consciousness and motivate them to participate more in the exercise. INEC and other stake holders on the other hand should engage on sensitization and voter education by highlighting the danger of voter apathy to our democratic culture while making efforts to rebuild the confidence of Nigerians on the electoral process.

