See list of countries that have grounded or barred Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Some countries and airlines are grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following the deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday, March 10 which left all the passengers and the crew, 157 of them, dead.

The aircraft model has crashed twice in less than six months. In October 2018, a new Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight went down over the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

Below are the countries that have grounded or barred the Boeing 737 Max 8, according to a report by the Washington Post:

China Ethiopia Singapore Indonesia Morocco Mongolia Malaysia Australia Oman Britain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Carleton University, the employer of the Canada based Nigerian professor Pius Adesanmi who was aboard an Ethiopian Airlines' plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, had confirmed the scholar's death.

The university in a statement on Sunday evening on its official website, said Adesanmi was one of the 18 Canadians who died on the Ethiopian Airways flight from Addis Ababa Ethiopia to Nairobi Kenya.

Up until his death, Adesanmi was the director at The Institute of African Studies (IAS) at Carleton University.

