3 players who will join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid next summer

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as new Real Madrid manager will bring a new dimension into the team.

The Frenchman signed a three-year contract to rejoin his former club he left in May 2018, shortly after he won three successive Champions League titles.

With nothing to contend for both on the domestic scene and on the continental stage, Zidane will oversee the remaining 11 La Liga matches.

And it is expected for the Spanish giants to sign fresh legs into the squad to compete for next season tournaments.

Here are the three possible summer signings Zidane might probably make next season.

1. Eden Hazard

It is no news that the Chelsea midfielder could be joining the Bernabeu outfit next season because he has never hidden his desire to play for the club.

On the other hand, the Blues are currently struggling to make the Premier League top-four as well as a two-window transfer ban from UEFA.

This could make Hazard pack his bags without having second thoughts about staying put at Stamford Bridge.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Gareth Bale is likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer after series of injury problems coupled with hostilities from the fans.

Zidane who is a big fan of Mbappe, will welcome the 20-year-old with open arms to the Spanish capital, if he decides to leave Parc des Princes.

The Paris Saint-Germain star could be tempted to leave the Ligue 1 side after his side crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

3. Harry Kane

The Tottenham striker has joined the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of goalscoring every season.

The England striker could be considered because of his consistencies in the Premier League for the past four years.

Kane is yet to earn a silverware for Spurs and this could put into consideration before leaving the London club for greener pastures.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane returned as Real Madrid manager after the sacking of Santiago Solari and Cristiano Ronaldo's topic was brought during his unveiling.

Los Blancos have re-signed the 45-year-old as manager on a three-year deal after the European champions’ season collapsed within seven days.

