Man City thrash Schalke 7-0 to reach Champions League quarter-finals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 33 minutes ago
Manchester City thrashed Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to romp into the Champions League quarter-finals and keep their quadruple bid alive.

Pep Guardiola’s men held a 3-2 lead from the first leg, and equalled the record winning margin in a Champions League knockout-stage game as winger Leroy Sane scored once and assisted three other goals against his former club.

(AFP)

