Man City thrash Schalke 7-0 to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City thrashed Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to romp into the Champions League quarter-finals and keep their quadruple bid alive.

Pep Guardiola’s men held a 3-2 lead from the first leg, and equalled the record winning margin in a Champions League knockout-stage game as winger Leroy Sane scored once and assisted three other goals against his former club.



(AFP)

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019