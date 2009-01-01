Kano governor boasts - 'PDP will get a shocker during rerun'

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to give the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) a shocker during the rerun of governorship election.

He also declared his victory is guaranteed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano governorship election inconclusive following allegation of irregularities in Nasarawa local government area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture and Chairman, Publicity 2019 Election, Malam Muhammad Garba said: “Ganduje is unperturbed by the wishful thinking and slapdash deportment of the PDP candidate considering what happened in the inconclusive election widely characterized by alleged vote buying and voter intimidation by the party”.

He said the All Progressives Congress and its candidate remain upbeat and sure of victory as Kano remained an APC state.



The governor assured he remained committed to the conduct of free and fair election, stating all loopholes that led to rigging, vote buying and intimidation of voters have been blocked.

‘’APC as a party has also re-strategised and very confident of victory because the local government areas where the rerun will take place remain the APC stronghold and the electorate in these areas have made up their mind to vote massively for the Governor they trust.

‘’The modest achievements recorded so far by the Ganduje Administration have touched the lives of the people in all sectors of development and also remain determined to continue if returned,’’ the statement added.

