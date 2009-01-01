El-Rufai, Uba Sani will host my hair-cutting to mark Buhari’s re-election —Actor

Kannywood actor , Bello Mohammed Bello, says he will cut off his trademark hair in fulfillment of his promise to do so if President Muhammadu Buhari is re - elected.

He added that he will hold the event in Kaduna State , with Governor Nasir el - Rufai and the senator- elect for Kaduna Central , Uba Sani , as the hosts.

Muhammed disclosed this on his insta page , generalbmb 4 pmb , saying the hair- cutting event will hold in Kaduna.

The Plateau - based actor actively took part in campaigns and rallies for the ruling All Progressives Congress , and is well known for his support for Buhari.



In a video he posted on insta page , he said that Governor Nasir El- Rufa ’ i of Kaduna State would witness the event on a date to be announced later.

He had posted: “ I made a promise of cutting off my identity and pride which happens to be my hair in appreciation of @ muhammadubuhari’ s A yanzu haka I ’ m undergoing pressures to fulfill my promise . However , I decided to do it in Kaduna for @ nelrufai and @ ubasanius to host this great event ! Get ready friends @ nelrufai @ ubasanius @ queen _ bachure ”

It was gathered that Bello Muhammed was among many Kannywood artistes who ran voluntary campaigns the President.

( NAN)

