APC leadership will decide next House of Reps Speaker - Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has hinted that the leadership of the ninth assembly will be decided by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to ThisDay, Gbajabiamila gave the hint immediately after a meeting of the APC caucus held at Room 1, House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 12.

He said the issue of the next leadership is not yet in the front burner among members of his party, but expressed assurances that APC members will abide by any position taken by the leadership.

His words: “We are not focused on that right now. It is very important but we have left that. The party will take a decision on which way it will go. This is something that obtains in the international best practices.

“It is something that obtains everywhere in the world; the party will decide and we believe that all party faithful in the House will concede. As we conceded to emergence of democracy, we will concede to party supremacy of the party.”

Reacting to the 2019 presidential and National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, he noted that they were keenly contested, hard-fought and opined that it was largely free and fair.

“Our caucus believes strongly that there is no victor and no vanquished, and victory only belongs to democracy and the Nigerian masses. We congratulate the president, all players and stakeholders.

“We congratulate our party, the APC. We congratulate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties for their remarkable showing and competitiveness. Our democracy is better for it. We congratulate INEC. Despite the hiccups, the electoral umpire gave us fairly credible elections,” he said.

He congratulated Nigerians for keeping faith with the country’s democracy and electoral process, which he said can only get better as the nation progresses.

“It is our understanding that some elections in some areas were declared inconclusive. We hope INEC will do the needful and speedily re-conduct elections in those areas so that we can look forward.

“There have been many disappointments on all sides as many of our colleagues have lost out across the divides during this electoral process. However, we must bow to the emergence of our democracy as the supremacy of the will of the people.

“We have lost good legislators with whom we have formed strong bonds and enduring relationships. But we urge them to accept the loss as good democrats, and as men and women with abiding faith in God’s will,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 12 suspended plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Temitope Olatoye, who lost his life during last Saturday’s gubernatorial and house of assembly polls in Oyo state.

Olatoye popularly known as Honourable Sugar was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on election day, March 9.

He was contesting for the Oyo central senatorial seat under the Action Democratic Party before he met his untimely death.

