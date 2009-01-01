Home | News | General | Aguero, Sterling, Sane on target as Manchester City thrash Schalke 04 7-0 to reach UCL quarterfinals
APC leadership will decide next House of Reps Speaker - Gbajabiamila
Boko Haram’s coordinated attack on Borno military base foiled by gallant troops

Aguero, Sterling, Sane on target as Manchester City thrash Schalke 04 7-0 to reach UCL quarterfinals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Manchester City vs Schalke 04 ended in a disaster for the German League side as they suffered 7-0 defeat at the Etihad

- Two goals from Sergio Aguero and one each from Sterling, Sane, Bernando Silver, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus saw them through to the next round

- Guardiola's men however reached the last eight stage of the tourney with 10-2 aggregate after winning the first leg 3-2 in Germany last month

Manchester City progressed to Champions League quarterfinal stage in style after thrashing German League side Schalke 04 7-0 at Etihad on Tuesday, March 12.

The result means the Citizens qualify on 10-2 aggregate having won the reverse fixture 3-2 in Germany last month.

Argentine superstar Sergio Aguero opened scoring for the Premier League champions through a spot kick in the 35th minute.

READ ALSO: Conor McGregor in police custody after smashing a fan's phone

And two minutes later, the 30-year-old doubled his side's lead with Raheem Sterling assisting the second goal.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 101