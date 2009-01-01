Home | News | General | Aguero, Sterling, Sane on target as Manchester City thrash Schalke 04 7-0 to reach UCL quarterfinals

Manchester City progressed to Champions League quarterfinal stage in style after thrashing German League side Schalke 04 7-0 at Etihad on Tuesday, March 12.

The result means the Citizens qualify on 10-2 aggregate having won the reverse fixture 3-2 in Germany last month.

Argentine superstar Sergio Aguero opened scoring for the Premier League champions through a spot kick in the 35th minute.

And two minutes later, the 30-year-old doubled his side's lead with Raheem Sterling assisting the second goal.

The hosts continued their impressive attacking football style in the first half as Leroy Sane made it three for Pep Guardiola's side in the 38th minute, but this time, Oleksandr Zinchenko got the assist.

Shortly after which the center referee Clement Turpin from France sounded the whistle for half time.

On return to the pitch for the second half of the meeting, England international, Raheem Sterling got his first goal of the game in the 56th minute to put the hosts four goals up. While German winger, Sane was credited with assisting that goal.

Bernardo Silva recorded his name on the scores sheet in the 69th minute and once again, Sane had a hand in that goal as City went five goals up with 20 minutes left to play.

Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus were introduced into the game in the 64th minute and both stars justified their inclusion as they scored a goal each before the end of the match.

Foden found the back of the net with 12 minutes remaining in the game, while Jesus wrapped the victory up for the team in the 84th minute.

They are through to the quarterfinals of this season's edition of the competition and await their next opponent when the draws is made later this week.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane was impressive in the game - scoring one goal and assisting three others before the end of the match.

