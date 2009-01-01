Home | News | General | Chelsea set £100m price tag on Hazard as star wants to work with Zidane

Chelsea have resulted in losing their star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid as the west London club will reportedly demand £100million from the Spanish giants.

The 27-year-old was linked to a move to the Bernabeu last season after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

But the move never materialized and the Belgium international remained at Stamford Bridge where he is currently having a remarkable season under Maurizio Sarri.

It is understood that Real are expected to splash the cash in the summer following the arrival of Zidane.

Hazard has made no secret of his ambition to work with the Frenchman, who he idolized while he was growing up.

And according to ESPN, Chelsea have now come to terms about Hazard’s inevitable exit and are aware their best player's desire to join Madrid.

But the London club will not accept anything below £100m for the former Lille man, despite being out of contract next summer.

If Hazard is to leave in the summer, Chelsea will be desperate he helps them secure qualification for next season’s Champions League in his last few months.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane returned as Real Madrid manager after the sacking of Santiago Solari and Cristiano Ronaldo's topic was brought during his unveiling.

Los Blancos have re-signed the 45-year-old as manager on a three-year deal after the European champions’ season collapsed within seven days.

