Chelsea set £100m price tag on Hazard as star wants to work with Zidane



- Chelsea are have lost hope in keeping Eden Hazard for next season's campaign

- The Premier League have reportedly placed a £100million hefty price for Hazard

- The 28-year-old has in the past revealed he would love to play for Real Madrid

Chelsea have resulted in losing their star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid as the west London club will reportedly demand £100million from the Spanish giants.

The 27-year-old was linked to a move to the Bernabeu last season after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

But the move never materialized and the Belgium international remained at Stamford Bridge where he is currently having a remarkable season under Maurizio Sarri.

