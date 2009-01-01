Home | News | General | Progress being made regarding Rivers governorship election - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 586,745, votes in the Rivers state governorship election.

In a post on his Facebook page, the River’s governor said this was revealed by a fact-finding committee send by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor claimed the result of the election showed that the PDP has 586,745, votes while the AAC had .51,521 votes .

He wrote: “The Fact Finding committee sent by the Headquarters of INEC to investigate the attempt by the Nigerian Army to manipulate the Rivers State Governorship Collation has swung into action.

“Sources at the meeting informed that the committee requested duplicate polling unit results from security agencies and party agents who received same after voting.

“Expectedly, sources at the meeting say that direct Collation of all polling units results have started in earnest.

“Party agents and different security agencies entitled to duplicate copies have supplied same for direct Collation.

“It was gathered that with 19 Local Government Areas polling units results collated and computed for the Governorship Election in Rivers State, PDP has 586,745, Votes while AAC ...51,521 has Votes

“After the closed door preliminary investigation and computations, the public would be briefed and open declaration made.

“As at press time, the computations for three other Local Government Areas where elections held were ongoing by the Fact Finding Committee. Elections did not hold in the 23rd LGA, Abua/Odual, where soldiers frustrated the distribution of election materials.

“The recourse to the Polling Units results was in line with the fact that it was where voting held and Accreditation via card readers took place. Results at this level are pure and verifiable.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers state council of traditional rulers has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the result of the guber poll in the state.

The monarchs specifically asked INEC to declare all verifiable results on units and ward bases, adding that only compromised results should be discountenanced by the electoral commission.

The royal fathers made their stance known, on Monday, March 11 at a press briefing addressed by their chairman, the Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja.

