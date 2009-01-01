Home | News | General | Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Juventus emphatic Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, secure quarter final spot

- Juventus vs Atletico Madrid ended in a 3-0 win for the Bianconeri as they qualify into the quarter finals

- Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and became the first player to score 125 goals in the Champions League

- Maximilliano Allegri's side emphatically overturned a two-goal deficit in the first leg to win 3-2 on aggregate

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid ended 3-0 in favour of the Bianconeri following a stunning five-star performance from Cristiano Ronaldo on the night.

The Bianconeri made their intentions known right from the fourth minute as Ronaldo contested for the ball with Jan Oblak which fell kindly to Giorgio Chiellini who earlier flicked a header.

The Italian defender slammed home the ball as fans at the Allianz Stadium in Turin went into wild celebrations.

But after an almost a two-minute look at the VAR, the referee adjudged Ronaldo to have fouled the Slovenian goalkeeper before the ball got to Chiellini it remained 0-0.

Then the moment of the match came when Federico Bernardeschi delivered a delicious cross into the box as Ronaldo jumped highest to head home the first goal. 1-0 to Juve.

What looked like a done and dusted contest from the first leg to Atletico, now became a fight to finish for the Old Lady.

The Serie A champions went ahead again through their dangerman Ronaldo as headed home Juve's second which crossed the line before Oblak made the save. It became 2-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate in the 48th minute.

The Portuguese talisman is now the first player to score 125 Champions League goal, another remarkable achievement.

The ex-Real Madrid man put the final nail in the coffin in the 86th minute from a penalty after Angel Correa tripped Bernardeschi in the box. It became 3-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.

Juventus held on and secured a quarter final berth in emphatic fashion as Atletico bowed to teh superior power of the Italian champions.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane returned as Real Madrid manager after the sacking of Santiago Solari and Cristiano Ronaldo's topic was brought during his unveiling.

Los Blancos have re-signed the 45-year-old as manager on a three-year deal after the European champions’ season collapsed within seven days.

