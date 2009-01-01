Home | News | General | Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Juventus emphatic Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, secure quarter final spot
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Juventus vs Atletico Madrid ended in a 3-0 win for the Bianconeri as they qualify into the quarter finals

- Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and became the first player to score 125 goals in the Champions League

- Maximilliano Allegri's side emphatically overturned a two-goal deficit in the first leg to win 3-2 on aggregate

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid ended 3-0 in favour of the Bianconeri following a stunning five-star performance from Cristiano Ronaldo on the night.

The Bianconeri made their intentions known right from the fourth minute as Ronaldo contested for the ball with Jan Oblak which fell kindly to Giorgio Chiellini who earlier flicked a header.

The Italian defender slammed home the ball as fans at the Allianz Stadium in Turin went into wild celebrations.

But after an almost a two-minute look at the VAR, the referee adjudged Ronaldo to have fouled the Slovenian goalkeeper before the ball got to Chiellini it remained 0-0.

