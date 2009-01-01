Home | News | General | APC reveals why the party was defeated in Enugu state

- Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has attributed loss of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state to internal wrangling

- Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who is a former presidential aide on Justice Reform alleged that some members of the party were involved in anti-party activities

- According to her, some party members collected money from the ruling party in the state and canvassed for votes for the PDP

A former presidential aide on Justice Reform, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu attributes the All Progressives Congress (APC) greatest challenge in the 2019 polls in Enugu state to internal wrangling.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday, March 11.

She alleged that some members of the party were involved in anti-party activities and collected money from the ruling party in the state and canvassed for votes for the PDP.

“I cannot imagine that level of wickedness and bitterness from enemies that did not only benefit from our party and Mr. President but also from me in most unique manner,” she said.

According to her, such enemies within the party succeeded in destroying our party in the state.

“These enemies kept deceiving those who listened to them that they love Mr. President. You cannot love a man and destroy his house.

“I have heard stories how they destroy people just to climb the ladder. I live them to God.”

The candidate however, thanked the people of Enugu West senatorial zone and the APC as a whole in Enugu State for their support during the campaign even though they were not allowed to exercise their franchise.

“I will seek redress in court if I am able to gather necessary evidence that will enable me prosecute the case in court.

“However, I am consoled with the victory of Mr. President which guarantees continuity in the developmental stride of the present administration.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated that Nigeria can work if leaders are genuinely committed to the welfare of the masses.

“Infrastructural development is now at its peak in the country as all abandoned projects are now being completed. I must say a big thank you to Nigerians for reelecting him.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the official collation of the results of governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continued on Monday, March, 11.

