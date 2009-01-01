Home | News | General | Supplementary election: We have re-strategized and confident of victory - Ganduje

- Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said he will win the Kano governorship rerun

- The governor said his party has restrategised and ready for the election

- Ganduje said the success recorded in his administration will help him

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed confidence that he will win the supplementary election in the state and retain his position as governor.

The state governorship election which took place on Saturday, March 9 was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and according to Daily Trust, Ganduje expressed confidence in winning the election.

READ ALSO: Kano guber rerun - PDP governorship candidate confident of victory

The chairman, publicity committee of the APC for 2019 Election, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement on Tuesday, March 12 said the party and its candidate are sure of victory in Kano.

He said: “APC as a party has also re-strategized and very confident of victory because the local government areas where the rerun will take place remain the APC stronghold and the electorate in these areas have made up their mind to vote massively for the governor they trust.”

“The modest achievements recorded so far by the Ganduje Administration have touched the lives of the people in all sectors of development and also remain determined to continue if returned.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that supplementary governorship election will take place in six states on Saturday, March 23.

Governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Sokoto, Benue, Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau states in the polls that took place on Saturday, March 9.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...