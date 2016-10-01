NNPC begins recruitment (Full details)
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced commencement of its 2019 recruitment.
Those eligible for the recruitment are qualified graduate trainee and experienced hires.
The group gave the information via its Twitter handle, @NNPCgroup.
The statement reads, “We are hiring, Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC? Join us.
“NNPC and its subsidiaries will NEVER request payment for applications and/or job placements. All interested applicants will be required to undergo the NNPC recruitment process.
”Warning: Please ensure that you apply for one job position only. Multiple applications will lead to nullification of all submissions.”
Apply here:
http://careers.nnpcgroup.com
