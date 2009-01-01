Take your pills, stop insulting Nigeria’s legal system – Onochie blasts CJN
Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has chided the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen for failing to appear in court for his trial.
Onnoghen was suspended by Buhari for failing to declare some of his assets upon his confirmation as CJN.
Against this backdrop, the Federal Government had arraigned Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT for charges bordering on false assets declaration.
The trial which has been ongoing was, however, stalled yesterday as Onnoghen was absent.
He cited issues of toothache and high blood pressure as reasons for not appearing before the tribunal.
Reacting, Onochie charged the suspended CJN to take his pills and appear for his trial
In a tweet, the presidential aide dared Onnoghen to stop insulting Nigeria’s legal system.
Onnochie tweeted: “Onnoghen absent from CCT over a toothache, high blood pressure
“Me: Ordinary Nigerians who have more than toothache & blood pressure come to courts to answer for their alleged crimes.
“Just take your pills and stop insulting our legal system. You were fine till now.”
