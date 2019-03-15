Osinbajo, Abba Kyari get new appointment
President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an audit committee, for the policies, programmes and projects under his administration.
This was contained in a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, signed by Olusegun Adekunle.
The committee will be headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, is one of its members.
Buhari has tasked the committee with auditing and determining the status of implementation of the policies, programmes and projects, either inherited or commenced in his first tenure.
The President also asked them to identify and highlight the challenges, that may affect the successful implementation of such policies, programmes and projects.
The committee is also to prepare a comprehensive working document, that would guide the incoming members of the President’s cabinet on the direction of government
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, are also among the members.
The committee is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Full Statement:
CONSTITTUTION OF THE POLICIES, PROGRAMMES AND PROJECTS AUDIT COMMITTEE
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Constitution of the Policies, Programmes and Projects Audit Committee as follows:
His Excellency, the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman
Chief of Staff to the President – Member
Head of Civil Service of the Federation – Member
Minister of Budget and National Planning – Member
Minister of Finance – Member
Minister of Power, Works & Housing – Member
Hon. Attorney General & Minister of Justice – Member
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Member
Minister of Transportation – Member
Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development – Member
Minister of Water Resources – Member
Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria – Member
National Security Adviser – Member
Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office – Member
Deputy Chief of Staff to the President – Member/Secretary
2. TERMS OF REFERENCE
To audit and determine the status of implementation of policies, programmes and projects either inherited or commenced by the out-going Administration;
Identify and highlight a residue of works and challenges that may militate against their successful implementation;
Prepare and produce a detailed working document that would guide the incoming Cabinet Members on the direction of Government regarding policies, programmes and projects;
Co-opt any organization(s)/person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the exercise; and
Make any other recommendation(s) as may be necessary.
3. Date of Inauguration: Friday 15th March 2019
Time: 3.00pm
Venue: Vice President’s Conference Room
Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq.
Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)
