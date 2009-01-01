Buhari, APC govt shameless – Peter Obi condemns military action, election shift in states

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi has expressed concern over fall outs from some states in the last Saturday gubernatorial and state assembly elections, particularly in Rivers state.

He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government had become so shameless in their desperation and have become brazen in perpetuating their rigging agenda.

Obi urged the international community to take note of the oppression going on in Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra state, in a statement Tuesday night, said that the militarization of election to the extent of carrying collation center to a military location and denying international observers access were clearly unacceptable and a grave breach of democratic norms.

He said that needless involvement of the military has aggravated the situation in Rivers state and wondered why the undue interest in Rivers, a well known PDP stronghold.

He said that the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike should be the last to face this type of harassment given his popularity among his people.

Obi stated that all reasonable persons within and outside the country who desire the growth and sustenance of democracy in this part of the world should rise up and condemn what is going on in Rivers state.

“Any reasonable person should know that Gov Wike is the last person to be harassed knowing what he has put in just in four years in the delivery of democracy dividend,” he said.

The Vice Presidential candidate also described as curious that all the six states that INEC declared elections inconclusive are where PDP was cruising to victory before the process was halted.

