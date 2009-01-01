Taraba government relaxes curfew

The Taraba State Government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Jalingo the state capital.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alh. Hassan Mijinyawa, the curfew now runs from 6 pm to 4 am.

The statement directed all business activities to resume immediately.

Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital had on Tuesday called on the state government to consider the review of the 24 hours curfew imposed on the city, following violence threats in the city.

Governor Darius Ishaku had on Tuesday morning extended the curfew imposed on Jalingo on Monday to 24 hours, following violent celebration that characterised his re-election.

