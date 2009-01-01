Home | News | General | Taraba government relaxes curfew
CUPP: Agents of Buhari are among judges listed to hear Atiku’s petition
Police Academy Commandant cautions cadets on cultism

Taraba government relaxes curfew



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Taraba State Government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Jalingo the state capital.
In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,  Alh. Hassan Mijinyawa, the curfew now runs from 6 pm to 4 am.
The statement directed all business activities to resume immediately.
Residents of Jalingo,  the Taraba State capital had on Tuesday called on the state government to consider the review of the 24 hours curfew imposed on the city, following violence threats in the city.


Governor Darius Ishaku had on Tuesday morning extended the curfew imposed on Jalingo on Monday to 24 hours, following violent celebration that characterised his re-election.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83