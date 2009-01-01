Home | News | General | Police Academy Commandant cautions cadets on cultism
The newly posted Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano state, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim has warned cadets of the Academy to desist from acts capable of leading them into cultism and other vices.
Addressing the cadets at the institution on assumption to duty, Zanna said his administration would not condone any act that would undermine humanity or discipline of the Police force.
Zanna also urged the cadets to shun all unruly act and behaviours such sodomy, adultery, theft and or un-permitted trip among others.
The AIG, who lamented that indiscipline among cadets, assured that discipline must be rooted in the institution.

“I will not tolerate anything that constitutes indiscipline. You must have self-esteem as police officers, most of our officers are timid I encourage you to have confidence, that is what is lacking in Nigeria Police today.”
On welfare, he assured the cadets of the Inspector General of police readiness to improve their welfare, stating that IGP has promised to transform the institution.

Zanna promised to work assiduously to position the Academy to meet the standard of the 21st-century police institution.

