President Buhari approves constitution of 2019 Presidential inauguration committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Constitution of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration Committee.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adekunle said that the SGF would serve as the chairman while the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office in the office of the SGF would serve as the secretary of the committee.

He said that members of the committee are, the Ministers of Information and Culture, Interior, Foreign Affairs and FCT.

Others are Ministers of Defence, Health, Education, the Minister of State for Aviation, the APC National Chairman and the Inspector General of Police.

Adekunle said that the Director-General, Department State Service, the Commander, Brigade of Guards, the Permanent Secretary, State House and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office are also members of the committee.

He said that the committee’s terms of reference would be to plan, organize and execute all approved activities for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration.

The permanent secretary said that the committee would co-opt organisations or persons relevant to the successful execution of the programme.

The committee, he said, will document for posterity, all planned activities for the Inauguration and carry out any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.

He said that the committee would be inaugurated on Thursday at the Office of the SGF.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019