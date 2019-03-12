Home | News | General | Best tips and samples of how to write successful leave application

We should all know how to write leave applications. Whether we are at school or work, in any case, there may appear the reason for leave. That is why here we prepared for you the best tips and samples to help you with this type of document.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

It is highly important to know how to write an application for leave. Such a document has its own features and requirements. So, here we want to share with you the main elements to make your request accepted.

Leave application for school

Some schools can be quite strict when it comes to the question of leave permission. That is why here we prepared for you some tips and tricks to make your departure request successful. There can be various reasons for absence at school, it can be sickness or some emergency, note that it is extremely important to explain the reason for your absence, and all the applications for your absence should be written in a convincing manner.

We want to share with you five main points to make your request successful:

Introduce yourself clearly

Do not forget to write not only your name but also your class or grade.

State the reason for your absence

Clarity is the main task here, write about the reason in all details and also do not forget to mention the duration of your absence, also highlight why this departure is so important for you.

Image: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: How to write application for annual leave

Write how will you compensate for the loss of your study time

It is an important point, because you should think of how you will catch up on the program.

Ask correctly

The main point here is that your request should be polite. It is also good to thank the director in advance.

Mention all the documents you have attached with the application

It is highly advisable to back up your request with documents such as medical documents or appointment letters.

Here we havethe example to illustrate such an application letter:

From

Rose Patal,

608 Road street

Detroit

08.09.19

To,

The Principal,

Mathematics school

Subject: Leave letter due to fever

Respected sir,

My daughter Aisha Patal studies in your school in grade 3, Aisha is cold now, so I want to ask you to grant her leave for five days to let her recover properly. The period of required absence is from 11th March to 15th March. I will make sure that she will complete the missed homework and required tasks.

Thank you,

Yours sincerely.

Rose Patal– Mother of Aisha Patal

Grade 3 – roll number 25

Image: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Leave application format for college

This type of letter should be written according to the same rules, let’s look ata sample:

From,

John Agu

MA (Mathematics)

Oxford College

London

12.03.19

To,

Mr Matthew Joseph

Vice Principal

Oxford College

Sub: Leave application

Respected Mr Matthew,

I am John Agu studying MA (Mathematics) on the fourth course. I am very sorry to inform you that my aunt passed away yesterday. Now all members of our family are gathering for the funeral ceremony. I ask you to grant me a leave for the period of one week starting from 18th March to 24th March. After returning to the studying process, I promise to do my best to overtake the program.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

John Agu

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

How to write leave application for office(annual)?

An annual leave letter - is the letter written by an employee where he or she informs or asks the boss for an annual vacation. Every employee has the right to ask for a vacation once a year.

We prepared for you several tips on how to write this letter:

Be clear about the period of your absence

If there is such a need, you should submit the required documents

The style of your request letter should be formal

Make sure that your letter does not contain any grammatical or spelling mistakes

Such a request should be written according to the same rules as previous letters. We also have an example application for annual leave:

From,

John Brown,

Project Manager,

DRD Constructions Ltd.,

Detroit

DD/MM/YYYY

To,

Robert Mellow,

Senior Project Manager,

DRD Constructions Ltd

Sub: Requesting for leave

Dear Mr Robert,

I want to notify you about my annual leave for one month. I want to ask you to give me a permission to leave from DD/MM/YYYY to DD/MM/YYYY. I need the vacation during this period because my father requires medical treatment, and I want to help him. I will work hard to complete all of my tasks before my departure. In the case of any urgent questions, or tasks you can call me on 0956779767.

Sincerely yours

John Brown

Image: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

READ ALSO: How to write a maternity leave letter (with sample)

Casual leave application letter

Sometimes, a worker may need a leave just for one or several days, in this case, he or she writes the application for several days absence at work, here we have the sample:

From,

Mike Brendon,

Service Manager,

DRD Constructions Ltd.,

Detroit

DD/MM/YYYY

To,

Robert Mellow,

Senior Project Manager,

DRD Constructions Ltd

Sub: Requesting for leave

Dear Mr Robert,

Sub: Casual Leave Due to Domestic Reasons

Dear Mr Steven,

With due respect, I want to inform you that I have a highly important family event to attend, this is the wedding of my son. Due to this event, I won’t be able to come to the office for the next two days from 11th March to 13th March. Kindly ask you to allow me to be absent during these days. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Mike Brendon

Image: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

When it comes to writing leave application to boss, or school/college director we should stick to certain rules. Any leave letter should be based on some respectful reason, and we should write such a request in an official manner. In this article, we tried to highlight the main points and we hope that our tips and examples will be helpful to you.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: How to write an application letter for job vacancy?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...