2019 guber elections: List of states taken over, retained, lost by APC, PDP so far

Following the conduct of the 2019 governorship elections across 29 states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 9, Legit.ng takes a look at the results of the elections so far, analysing how the two main parties performed.

Legit.ng takes a look at the number of states the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won, lost and retained so far and the states where elections still remain inconclusive.

New states taken over by the PDP

1. Oyo, Seyi Makinde (515, 621)

Oyo state used to be run by the PDP until it was taken over by the APC in 2015. Governor Abiola Ajimobi also got the second term bid in 2015, the first in the state's history since 1999, retaining the state as an APC stronghold until 2019.

Seyi Makinde reclaimed the state for the PDP in 2019, defeating the APC candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

2. Imo, Emeka Ihedioha (273,404)

The internal crisis which split APC in Imo paved way for Emeka Ihedioha to successfully claim the state, making sure that the only state controlled by APC in southeast go back to the PDP.

New states taken over by the APC

1. Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (331,546)

The 'O to ge' movement swept the Saraki Dynasty away, ensuring that Senate president Bukola Saraki and his political stooge, the outgoing governor failed to ensure PDP continuity in the state.

2. Gombe, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (364,179)

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, the outgoing governor of Gombe, also failed to ensure his PDP successor clinch the gubernatorial seat. Out of 1,394,386 total registered voters, the APC candidate polled 364,179 to defeat Senator Usman Bayero Nafada of the PDP who garnered 222,868 with the margin of 141,311.

States retained by APC

1. Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC, 739,445)

2. Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu (APC, 673,717)

3. Jigawa, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru (810, 993)

4. Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello (526,412)

5. Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari (1,178,864)

6. Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule (327,229)

7. Yobe, Mai Mala Buni (444,013)

8. Ogun, Dapo Abiodun (241,670)

9. Kaduna, Nasiru El-Rufai (1,045,427)

10. Zamfara, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu (534,541)

11. Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum (1,175,440)

States retained by PDP

1. Enugu, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi (449,935)

2. Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom (519,712)

3. Ebonyi, David Umahi (393,043)

4. Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu (261,127)

5. Cross River, Ben Ayade (381,484)

6. Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa (925,274)

7. Taraba, Darius Ishaku (520,433)

States where elections are inconclusive

1. Adamawa

2. Bauchi

3. Sokoto

4. Benue

5. Kano

6. Plateau

State where electoral process was suspended

1. Rivers state

States that did not participate in the 2019 governorship elections

1. Osun, APC

2. Ekiti, APC

3. Edo, APC

4. Kogi, APC

5. Ondo, APC

6. Bayelsa, PDP

7. Anambra, APGA

2019 guber elections: States that did not participate. Credit: NAN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC announced that supplementary governorship election will take place in six states on Saturday, March 23.

Governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Sokoto, Benue, Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau states in the polls that took place on Saturday, March 9.

In a statement by the electoral body on Tuesday, March 12, it was also revealed that supplementary elections will also hold for inconclusive state assembly elections.

