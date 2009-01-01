Home | News | General | Man United legend gives Ronaldo 'diabolical' name following hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

- Rio Ferdinand calls Ronaldo a 'living god' following hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

-The former Manchester United star also showered accolades on his former teammate

- Juventus qualified 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg by 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano

Rio Ferdinand has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a "living god" following his heroics in Juventus Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri needed to overturn the two-goal deficit in the first leg suffered at the hands of Diego Simeone's side at Wanda Metropolitano.

And Juve's talisman Ronaldo responded with three unreplied goals in emphatic fashion making it his eight hat-tricks in his Champions League 126-goal tally.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand has heaped praises on his former teammate at United knowing full well that it was a difficult task for the Portuguese to achieve.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand couldn't help but gush over the 34-year-old's performance.

"He is a living football god, it is ridiculous what he is doing," Ferdinand said.

"In the Champions League, he has every record you could imagine. He's the joint-hat-trick man with Messi.

"The first goal is like Duncan Ferguson in his prime, attacking the ball, leaving the full-back in a heap and saying: 'This is me'. That is called desire."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 as they progressed into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo two his goals with headers in the 27th and 48th minute before converting and 86th minute penalty to crown his five-star display on the night.

