Man United legend gives Ronaldo 'diabolical' name following hat-trick against Atletico Madrid



  16 minutes ago
- Rio Ferdinand calls Ronaldo a 'living god' following hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

-The former Manchester United star also showered accolades on his former teammate

- Juventus qualified 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg by 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano

Rio Ferdinand has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a "living god" following his heroics in Juventus Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri needed to overturn the two-goal deficit in the first leg suffered at the hands of Diego Simeone's side at Wanda Metropolitano.

And Juve's talisman Ronaldo responded with three unreplied goals in emphatic fashion making it his eight hat-tricks in his Champions League 126-goal tally.

