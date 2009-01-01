Home | News | General | Everything you need to know about writing a permission letter

We are sure that all of you know what a permission letter is and why we need it. If you want to create a perfect letter of permission, you have to know some secrets on how to do it. We know these secrets and are glad to share them with you.

In most cases, when talking about a letter of permission, you probably imagine the letter requested by a school teacher which allows a child to go for a school trip. There are many other examples of such letters. For example, you may need a permission letter for giving your child a medical treatment or for letting your child travel abroad with another family member or you may even need such letter as a businessman, asking for permission to use some trademarked material.

What is the permission letter format?

Of course, there are some main rules on how to write a permission letter, or in other words, its structure and fundamental rules.

Address the letter of permission

The first thing you have to do is to address the letter of permission. It is very important, actually, because ANY type of letter must be adressed to someone and the permission letter is not an exception. The addresser may be not only a person, but organisation or company as well. When addressing the letter, you should always write the full name of the person (company, ogranisation etc.).

The purpose of the permission letter

After you have mentioned the person or the name of the organisation where you want to address this letter to, now it is time to move to the purpose. Begin the letter with some phrases which clearly explain the whole sense of your message. Imagine that you are a mother or a father, for example, and you are writing a letter of permission to a babysitter asking for medical care for your child. At first, you have to mention your name and who are you in general and then you have to write the purpose itself, which, in our case, is asking for a medical care.

Sign and date

After everything is done, it is essential to leave a signature at the end of your permission letter. The signature always has to be located at the end of your letter. You should prove that you have written this letter. Also, there must be your name near the signature, and of course, a date. The name shows who wrote the letter, signature proves it and the date shows when the letter was written.

Permission letter: Top tips on how to write one

Now, as you already know the structure of the letter, we are ready to present you some tips on how to write it.

Formal language

Even if your permission letter is addressed to someone you know, your friend or any of your relatives, do not forget that it must be formal. Just remember that it is a document. And the document cannot be written in informal style.

Grammar and spelling

As we have already mentioned formal language, paying attention to grammar and spelling are essential as well. Again, you have to remember that it is a document and there are no mistakes allowed.

Details

This is one more thing you should always keep in mind. As you know, there are a lot of names you have to mention in the permission letter, and of course, it is necessary to write all the names and all the addresses right. A name written incorrectly can show your disrespect to the addresser.

Examples of permission letters

Examples are always better than any explanation. Words may be confusing sometimes, and you may not remember all the details. That is why we have created a list of links where you can see some examples of such letters.

Next time you are going to write a letter of permission, do not forget about its structure and our top tips on how to create a perfect permission letter.

