Nigeria is ripe for female president - Former first lady

Former First Lady, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, has declared that Nigeria is ripe for a woman president.

Abubakar, who is the wife of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said women have played very important in the administration of the country at all levels of governance and are now ready for the highest office in Nigeria.

She made the comment during an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, March 12 in Minna, the Niger state capital.

She said: “It is obvious and glaring that Nigeria has upright, dependable women with impeccable characters that can pilot the affairs of this country to an enviable level.

“Nigerian women are ready to take a lead in the country and so are ready for anything for the progress of the country. I can boldly tell you that the women in this country are ready for anything.”

On whether the country has capable women to lead this country, Justice Fati said: “You should not even talk of capable women because we have them in abundance. They are everywhere and ready to lead very well.

“What is actually remaining for them is the time and opportunity, which is very important to take the lead and I am optimistic that the time will come soon.”

Meanwhile, the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) have berated the Nigerian government for not giving vent to the 35 per cent affirmative principle captured in the 2006 National Gender Policy.

The United States of America advocacy groups, added that the National Assembly had continually bungled the opportunity to adopt legislation that supports greater participation of women in politics.

They further called on the National Assembly to prioritise legislation that would promote women’s leadership and political participation, notably by the adoption of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill.

