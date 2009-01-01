Home | News | General | US celebrities, other wealthy parents involved in latest college admissions fraud

It has been revealed that about 50 very influential people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged to court on Tuesday, March 12, for trying to get their children into elite universities like Yale and Stanford.

France 24 reports that this is the most damaging college admission fraud scheme ever uncovered in the United States (US).

A small US company based in Newport Beach, California is at the center of the scam. Prosecutors said it is a company that has always depended on bribes to carry out criminal tasks such as doctored application photos, fake test participants, and helping rich parent to get their wards into elite institutions.

Andrew Lelling, a US lawyer in Boston showed the grave consequence of the fraudulent admission when he said “for every student admitted through fraud, an honest, genuinely student was rejected.”

One of the celebrities charged to court for the scam, William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 12, for having ran the fraud through his Edge College & Career Network, a company which charges between $100,000 and $2.5 million per child.

Singer pleaded: “I was essentially buying or bribing the coaches for a spot, and that occurred frequently.”

Another A-list celebrity, Huffman, who was best recognized for the TV series Desperate Housewives was among those charged.

Huffman was released on the bail condition of $250,000 pending a another hearing coming up on Friday, March 29.

It was also reported that all the celebrities charged are likely to be released on bail as revealed in an email sent by Thorn Mrozek, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office.

The arrest of celebrities involved I the scared were carried out by some 200 law enforcement agents across the country in a code-named mission called “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Other parents charged include Manuel Henriquez, the chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc; Gordon Caplan, the co-chairman of international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Bill McGlashan Jr, who heads a buyout investment arm of private equity firm TPG Capital; and Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of the investment management firm Pimco.

