Home | News | General | Just in: Ganduje allegedly arrives Abuja, seeks removal of Kano CP

The Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has allegedly arrived Abuja, Nigeria's Federal Capital City to press for the removal of the Kano state commissioner of poloce, Mohammed Wakili.

Daily Nigerian reports that Ganduje's visit to Abuja followed the tussle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the seat of the governor in the state's election.

According to the report, sources close to the govenror's entourage to Abuja, includes the speaker of Kano House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum; the state chairman of APC, Abdullahi Abbas and the governor’s top political strategist, Nasiru Aliko-Koki.

The source who has pleaded anonymity said the visit was targeted at lobbying the party's national chairman, the national leader of APC Bola Tinubu and other some influential presidency officials.

READ ALSO: Elections 2019: List of elected senators so far; APC-62, PDP-37, YPP-1

The Kano state police under the leadership of Wakili have been said to have maintained some level of neutrality before, during and after the election, which saw the opposition party's candidate Abba Yusuf leading with 1,020,465 votes, against Governor Ganduje who scored 987,459 votes.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that supplementary governorship election will take place in six states on Saturday, March 23.

Governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Sokoto, Benue, Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau states in the polls that took place on Saturday, March 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

In a statement by the electoral body on Tuesday, March 12, it was also revealed that supplementary elections will also hold for inconclusive state assembly elections.

Also, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on the people of the state and Nigerians at large to be calm and allow INEC to properly complete its assignment, concerning the inconclusive gubernatorial polls in some states.

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 12, at his palace, Emir Sanusi said only the electoral commission has the power to conduct and announce the results of election and should be allowed to carry out its task.

Sanusi said INEC had already announced that the election held in Kano on Saturday, March 9, was inconclusive because there are still some polling units where the exercise would be re-conducted and it was after that the winner would be declared.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 Election: Nigerians react to Saraki's loss as INEC releases more results | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...