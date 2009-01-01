Home | News | General | About 50 persons rescued so far — LASEMA
COLLAPSED BUILDING UPDATE: 12 killed, 50 hospitalized as rescue operation continues
We will demolish buildings that fail integrity test — Governor Ambode

About 50 persons rescued so far — LASEMA



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said that about 50 people have been rescued from the collapsed building at Ita-Faji, Lagos Island.

LASEMA General manager, Tiamiyu Adesina made this known at the scene of the collapse.

He added that the rescue team would remain on the scene until they can confirm that no one is left under the debris.

Rescue operation was put on hold for a few minutes when it was discovered that there was still power supply in one of the electric poles beside the building.

The operation has since resumed.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 67 of 67