INEC pledges to sustain tracking of election materials

The Independent National Commission has said that tracking of materials deployed for elections in the country has come to stay.

INEC National Commissioner, Prince Solomon Soyebi, said this at the de-briefing of accredited observers for the 2019 general elections.

He said that the commission had developed an application being used to track the movement of its deployed election materials.

Soyebi said that the device was used recently in the just conducted elections including Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and “I can confirm that the tracking device is working well.



“We are tracking our election materials and the vehicle that are conveying them. The issue of tracking of election materials has come to stay,” Soyebi said.

Also speaking, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola denied the claim that some of the ad hoc staff used for the elections were not paid.

Ogunmola said the claim had earlier been denied by the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner and the National Youth Service Corps Director General have clarified the issue.

“INEC has paid all the entitlement of the ad hoc staff,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, said that the de-briefing session was a platform provided by the Commission for observers to discuss their field experiences during the elections towards providing useful lessons for the conduct of future elections.

Okoosi-Simbine said that the de-briefing served as a precursor to the more comprehensive reports the Commission was expecting from the observer groups.

“Accordingly, the de-briefing session offers us the opportunity to discuss a variety of issues, focusing on various aspects of the electoral process,” she said.

Okoosi-Simbine said that going by the Commission’s record, a total of 120 Domestic and 36 Foreign Groups were accredited for the 2019 General Elections.

